Column Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 40.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $444.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

