Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

