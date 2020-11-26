Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,621 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.00% of Comfort Systems USA worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $12,960,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $10,130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 74.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,807,000 after acquiring an additional 213,373 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 118,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $4,592,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

FIX opened at $51.40 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $714.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $174,895.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 274,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,171.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

