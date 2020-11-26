comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOR opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in comScore by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in comScore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in comScore by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

