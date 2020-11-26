Conceal (CCX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71,587.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.0985 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, STEX and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $910,571.10 and $71,587.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,318.96 or 0.99892913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00031893 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00534684 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00617515 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00115112 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,961,931 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,700 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.