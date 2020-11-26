Condor Petroleum Inc. (CPI.TO) (TSE:CPI) Shares Gap Up to $0.51

Condor Petroleum Inc. (CPI.TO) (TSE:CPI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.57. Condor Petroleum Inc. (CPI.TO) shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 8,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 million and a P/E ratio of 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.51.

About Condor Petroleum Inc. (CPI.TO) (TSE:CPI)

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It owns 100% interests in the Poyraz Ridge and Destan operating licenses and gas fields located in the Gallipoli Peninsula in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

