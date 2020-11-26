ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $39,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

NYSE:COP opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

