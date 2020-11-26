Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.36. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,174,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,544,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 189,747 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 819,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

