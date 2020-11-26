Cooke & Bieler LP Buys Shares of 300,506 DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.03% of DMC Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DMC Global during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DMC Global by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOM opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $54.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DMC Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

In other DMC Global news, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $33,981.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,464 shares of company stock worth $350,916. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

