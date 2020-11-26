Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,967 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.46% of Kadant worth $18,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,040,000 after buying an additional 49,918 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Kadant by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kadant by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $728,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

