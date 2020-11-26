Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 62,824 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,824 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 3.60% of Varex Imaging worth $17,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Varex Imaging by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer cut Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

