Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 10,160 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.38% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $53,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $51,014.38. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $17,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.59. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from The Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

