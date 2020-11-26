Cooke & Bieler LP Takes Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 432,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.72% of Selective Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,847,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,178,000 after purchasing an additional 199,518 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 158.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 589,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 361,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

SIGI stock opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

