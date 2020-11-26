Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 1,260.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 42.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 51.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $48.61 on Friday. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $73.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

