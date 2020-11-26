Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $387.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

