Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

VLDR stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.87. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,978,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

