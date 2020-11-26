Cred Hits Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Cred has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $690,675.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, UEX, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00027660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00164593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.51 or 0.01006562 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00269769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00445957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00174473 BTC.

About Cred

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OKEx, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bibox, Huobi, IDEX, DDEX and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

