Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $322.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.77. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ANSYS by 4.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.