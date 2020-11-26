CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Rating Reiterated by Acumen Capital

CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Acumen Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.18% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CRHM stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $196.49 million, a PE ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 2.31. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

