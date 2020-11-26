Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,789 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,440 shares of company stock worth $2,354,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 123.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 660.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Crocs by 46.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

