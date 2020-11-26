Cryptocean Market Cap Reaches $2.56 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $2,559.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00073077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00022742 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00367697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.65 or 0.03054929 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean's total supply is 19,111,410 coins and its circulating supply is 8,189,311 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

