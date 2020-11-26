Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a market cap of $3.52 million and $3,209.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00355580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.40 or 0.03085403 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,364 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.