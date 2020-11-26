CryptoPing Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,101.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $14,101.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

