Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post sales of $2.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.52 million and the lowest is $630,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $1.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $4.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $6.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.83 million, with estimates ranging from $1.08 million to $20.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59.

In other news, Director Cameron Gray purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $1,297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $1,162,000. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.