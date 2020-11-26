Culp (CULP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Culp (NYSE:CULP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.06 million. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. On average, analysts expect Culp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Culp stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CULP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Culp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

