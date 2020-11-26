Cytokinetics, Incorporated Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cytokinetics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.74). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYTK. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $111,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

