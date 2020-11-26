D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 68,725 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, commercializes, and leases motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

