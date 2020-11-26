D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson Sells 2,500 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

