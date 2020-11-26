DA Davidson Weighs in on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 391.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,658 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 325,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 6,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $427,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,020,884.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $2,773,057.53. Following the transaction, the president now owns 204,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,134,716.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,136. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

