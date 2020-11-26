DATA Communications Management Corp. (DCM.TO) (TSE:DCM) Stock Price Up 21.2%

Shares of DATA Communications Management Corp. (DCM.TO) (TSE:DCM) rose 21.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 272,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 50,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,780.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DATA Communications Management Corp. (DCM.TO) (TSE:DCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.37 million for the quarter.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company also offers warehousing, freight, and marketing services. It serves the financial institutions, insurance, healthcare, lottery and gaming, retailing, not-for-profit, energy, and governmental industries.

