DAV Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $34.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $122,305.96 and $34.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $18.94 and $24.68. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00424479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,904.72 or 0.99815936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00031591 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,906,124 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $50.98, $51.55, $7.50, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $24.43, $32.15, $5.60, $18.94 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.