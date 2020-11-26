DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Volume Tops $448,549.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.25 million and $448,549.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003336 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00027810 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,346,398 coins and its circulating supply is 22,349,056 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

