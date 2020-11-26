Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $256.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.22.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.24.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

