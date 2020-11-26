Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 57,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 81,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $256.43 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.22. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.24.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

