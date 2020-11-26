Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $40.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.56.

EPC opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

