Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Shares of Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.15. Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68.

Devonian Health Group Inc. Company Profile

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops value-added products for dermo-cosmetics, and distributes pharmaceutical products.

