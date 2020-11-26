DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $126,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.47.

Shares of DXCM opened at $312.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.73 and its 200-day moving average is $395.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total value of $2,088,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $115,108.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,944 shares of company stock worth $23,363,194 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

