Diamond One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,170.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $13,170.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00007292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 51.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001193 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 796.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00398970 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,548,142 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.