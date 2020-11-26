Diligence Reaches Market Cap of $3,152.26 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Diligence has traded up 13% against the dollar. Diligence has a market capitalization of $3,152.26 and approximately $40.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diligence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001720 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002784 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000227 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001896 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Diligence

IRA is a token. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com.

