Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.70

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$65.70 and last traded at C$65.60, with a volume of 7266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -254.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

