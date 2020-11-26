Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock opened at C$51.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion and a PE ratio of 29.70. Dollarama Inc. has a 52-week low of C$34.70 and a 52-week high of C$53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.2400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$240,339.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,122,922.83. Also, Director John Assaly sold 9,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.87, for a total value of C$457,129.98.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

