Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.