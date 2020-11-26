Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,827 shares of company stock worth $3,460,609. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.07.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

