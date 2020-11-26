Dover (NYSE:DOV) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $134.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Sunday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $124.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $127.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,460,609. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 425.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dover by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $3,731,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

