DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report sales of $229.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $234.56 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $551.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.50 million to $555.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $814.26 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $850.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Argus began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,223,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,427,754. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

