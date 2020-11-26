Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$51.31 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. National Bank Financial raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

