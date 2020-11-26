Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

NYSE DUK opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.