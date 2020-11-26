Dynamite Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109,250.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $58,273.79 and $109,250.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00077179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000918 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020770 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 794,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,471 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

