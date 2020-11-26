East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Shares of East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 133,543 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and a P/E ratio of -36.00.

About East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM)

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

