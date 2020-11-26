Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7,196.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $716,245.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,208,984.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $99.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.66. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

